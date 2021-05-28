Middle Tennessee man arrested at work for KY murder

GLASGOW, KY. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee man has been arrested in connected to a Glasgow murder that happened Sunday.

Police say Aaron Rodriguez has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Davidson County Jail.

Rodriguez reportedly drove to Glasgow where he shot and killed Melissa Miller. He was meeting with Miller to buy a computer from her, police say.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the car involved in the murder and later tracked the car to Williamson County.

Rodriguez was arrested at his Williamson County workplace.

A woman seen in the car with Rodriguez after the murder has also been identified. Police say charges are pending as the investigation continues.