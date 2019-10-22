Michigan man accused of dragging female roommate with car in Antioch parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Michigan woman suffered a serious head injury after her 54-year-old roommate dragged her with a vehicle in an Antioch parking lot, an arrest warrant alleges.

According to Metro police, David Davidson and his roommate were traveling to Florida when they stopped Monday at a gas station on Cane Ridge Road near I-24 and Bell Road.

During an argument between the two, witnesses reported seeing Davidson get in the victim’s face, then return to his vehicle and state that he would kill her. Davidson then drove quickly in reverse, as the victim was hanging onto the door handle, police said.

The suspect reportedly drove out of the parking lot and onto Cane Ridge Road, where the victim fell into the street. She suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment, officers explained.

When Davidson was interviewed by police, they said he claimed he was simply trying to get away from the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

