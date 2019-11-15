Metro working to combat string of robberies targeting Hispanic community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are working with the community to investigate a string of robberies that appear to target the Hispanic community at four different apartment complexes.

Audubon Park Apartments, Stonebrook Apartments, Bradford Woods Apartments and The Flats of Nolensville are all apartment complexes that have apparently been targeted.

In these robberies, police say one to four masked gunmen enter the victims’ back sliding glass door which is usually unlocked.

According to Metro, the victims are robbed at gunpoint, and several have been pistol-whipped.

Two of the cases appear to be related, police say, and they happened Wednesday night at the Bradford Wood Apartments on Edmonson Pike.

In two separate apartments, police say there was a total of 16 victims.

To help combat this ongoing issue, Midtown Hills Precinct Community Engagement officers stopped by several apartment complexes to hand out bilingual pamphlets which included safety tips.

In addition, they also made and passed out signs that display 911 on them, and encouraged residents to hang these by their sliding doors.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.