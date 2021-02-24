Metro teen arrested after robbing and shooting at multiple victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville teenager is behind bars after a shooting spree that police say endangered multiple people in multiple locations.

According to Metro Police, it all began around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Harding Place near Jonquil Drive. That’s when Metro Police say 19-year-old Tyler Al-Shemari cut off a pickup truck in his Toyota Yaris causing the pickup truck to slam on its brakes.

The driver is a 36-year-old Portland man who is with his 35-year-old wife and 17-year-old son. The family follows Al-Shemari into a nearby parking lot to confront him.

That’s when investigators say Al-Shemari pointed a gun in their direction.

The Portland family drove away, and Al-Shemari followed. At one point, police say the 19-year-old fired several shots at the pickup truck while speeding through traffic.

Video shows a gun extended through an open window and multiple shots being fired at the truck.

Police say one of the occupants in the pickup truck suffered minor wounds to the hand.

An hour later, police say Al-Shemari was in a South Nashville neighborhood allegedly breaking into cars. That’s when the teen confronted a 42-year-old man who has just gotten into his pickup truck to go to work.

According to the father of three young children, ages 12, 6 and 13 months, the teen approached and pointed a gun at his face. The man, who wishes not to be identified, told News 2 he was sure he was going to be shot.

“I looked the other way, thinking, if he shoots, he’ll hit my face. If I survive, at least my face won’t be shot,” the man said.

The man goes on to say Al-Shemari had evil eyes, “like the devil,” he says.

While sitting in the front seat, the 42-year-old victim says Al-Shemari became more irate and impatient demanding cash and his wallet.

“Gimme your wallet, your money, hurry up or I will shoot you,” he reportedly said.

The victim says his seat belt was on and he was having trouble moving. He says he told the teen robber to hold on and let him get to his wallet. Just as the victim leaned forward, he says he heard a gunshot.

The man was confused, he says his hearing was ringing. He says he thought he had been shot, but he was not sure.

“I look at him. I’m like, what happened? Did he shoot me? I don’t know where he shot me. I look at his face and he is like; I shot this guy and he is still alive. At that moment, I had my boss on the phone with me. He heard everything.”

The man says Al-Shemari stole his wallet, cash and cell phone. Using the victim’s stolen cell phone, Metro Police tracked the GPS signal and found Al-Shemari’s car parked on Linbar Drive outside a barber shop. According to police, when the teen exited the barber shop, he had the pistol visible in his pocket.

Police later said the .40 Glock was stolen during a February 19 vehicle burglary on Benzing Road.

Police quickly return the man’s money and wallet. Showing News 2 the hole in his driver’s seat, right where his chest would have been, the man knows he was kissed by an angel.

“I felt like my heart was stopping. My heart beat like in slow motion. I didn’t know what to do in those seconds. I’m like where did he shoot me. God saved me. Every morning when I go out of the house, I say God, I am in your hands. If you want me to go then take me. If you want me to stay then keep me here.”

The 19-year-old is currently in the Metro Jail. He is currently charged with aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary and 3 counts of aggravated assault.

Tyler Al-Shemari is also the focal point of a crime spree in 2020 in Nolensville. Nolensville Police tell News 2 that Al-Shemari and other teens burglarized cars, stole a car, and led officers on a high speed chase at over 100 mph. When arrested, officers found drugs.

Nolensville Police tell News 2 after Tuesday’s Metro bust; officers are talking to the Williamson County District Attorney about revoking Al-Shemari’s bond status.