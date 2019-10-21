Man dies after being found shot in the head in Madison driveway

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man died after he was found with gunshot wounds on a side street Monday morning.

According to Metro police, Shawn Simms, 36, was found bleeding from his head in a driveway on Walton Lane in Madison around 9:45 p.m. Neighbors told Metro police they heard gunshots just after 9 p.m.

Investigators say Simms left from Walton Lane with someone in an older-model white Chevrolet Impala. Surveillance video from the store showed Simms enter by himself at 8:51 a.m. and exit at 8:55 a.m. He then got back into the Impala, which has darkly-tinted windows, according to Metro police.

Metro is trying to identify the person or persons in that Impala that Simms was seen getting into.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

