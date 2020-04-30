Metro Police working to identify remains of woman found in wooded area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify a woman found dead Wednesday morning in a wooded area on the 500 block of Benzing Road.

According to investigators, the decomposing remains were found by a man who had stopped to pick up a car part on the side of the road. The woman appears to be white and in her 20s and was wearing a “Good Vibes 33” shirt and has wing tattoos on each shoulder blade. She also had a tattoo in the small of her back with the word “CLASS” above the number “6”.

The cause of the woman’s death is not yet determined.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Metro Police at (615) 862-7637.





