Metro police working to identify Boost Mobile burglary suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two groups of men involved in separate burglaries at the Boost Mobile on Nolensville Pike.

According to police, the store was burglarized during the early morning hours of October 8 and October 14. On October 8, two men broke into the store and fled in a stolen tan 2016 Nissan Quest with Tennessee tag AS5714.

On October 14 the store was broken into again. This time, three men entered the store, stealing phones and merchandise.

In both burglaries, suspects broke the store’s front glass to enter.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.