Metro police witness man burglarizing Party Fowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police reportedly caught a man in the act of burglarizing Party Fowl on Eighth Ave South early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer witnessed 49-year-old Reginald Nevils rummaging around inside the sports bar.

Documents stated two employees told police he broke the window, entered the building and was seen on surveillance video stealing bottles of alcohol and six packs of beer from the bar. Nevils placed the items in the plastic cart and walked towards the front door.

Nevils has six prior burglary charges and admitted he “should have been more stealthy while inside the Party Fowl.”

Police charged Nevils with burglary. His bond is set to $30,000.





