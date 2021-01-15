Metro Police seeking information about suspect vehicle in June deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators are looking for information about a suspect’s SUV in relation to the June 2020 deadly shooting of 27-year-old Traquan Primm on the 3100 block of Long Blvd.

According to investigators, the suspects fired shots from a black SUV identified as a 2018-2020 Audi SQ5 with custom chrome wheels and two stickers on the passenger side windshield. Primm was struck multiple times.