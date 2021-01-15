Metro Police seeking information about suspect vehicle in June deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators are looking for information about a suspect’s SUV in relation to the June 2020 deadly shooting of 27-year-old Traquan Primm on the 3100 block of Long Blvd.
According to investigators, the suspects fired shots from a black SUV identified as a 2018-2020 Audi SQ5 with custom chrome wheels and two stickers on the passenger side windshield. Primm was struck multiple times.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.