Metro Police searching for two armed robbery suspects

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint on the corner of 5th Avenue North and Church Street while she and a friend were walking to their hotel room.

Investigators say the incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 8 around 3:30 a.m. The victim said that one of the men approached her and engaged in small talk before producing a handgun and demanding her belongings.

The gunman appeared to be in his late teens-early 20s with braided hair pulled into a bun and a neatly shaved beard. His accomplice was a heavy-set man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.