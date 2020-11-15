Metro Police searching for T-Mobile burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized the T-Mobile store on Lebanon Pike early Sunday morning.

Police say the man went into the store, located in the 2200 block of Lebanon Pike, after he used a rock to break out the front door’s glass. Once inside, he took cell phones and some accessories before fleeing the store on foot.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

The suspect is a man who appears to be in his late 40s or early 50s.

He was wearing a Chicago Cubs baseball hat, a yellow or tan jacket with blue sleeves and a collar, dark pants and tan boots.