Metro Police searching for T-Mobile burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized the T-Mobile store on Lebanon Pike early Sunday morning.
Police say the man went into the store, located in the 2200 block of Lebanon Pike, after he used a rock to break out the front door’s glass. Once inside, he took cell phones and some accessories before fleeing the store on foot.
The suspect is a man who appears to be in his late 40s or early 50s.
He was wearing a Chicago Cubs baseball hat, a yellow or tan jacket with blue sleeves and a collar, dark pants and tan boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.