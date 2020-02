NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for two men who broke into Nissan Stadium late at night and went through the complex taking pictures.

According to investigators, the two men were seen on surveillance video in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. They reportedly ran back out to the truck after stadium security tried to stop them.

If you know who these suspects are, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.