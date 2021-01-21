Child safe, car found after suspect stole car with 4-month-old inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have found a car that was stolen by a suspect with a 4-month-old inside at the corner of Fisk Street and Jo Johnston Avenue.
According to Metro Police, the child is safe. No information on the suspect was given.
ORIGINAL STORY:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are actively searching for a suspect who stole a 2011 Chevrolet Impala with a 4-month-old inside from the TigerMart on the 1400 block of Charlotte Avenue.
According to investigators, the car was stolen around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say the suspect is a Black male wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket. The car was last seen traveling north on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. Multiple units are searching for the car and the child.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.