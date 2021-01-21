Child safe, car found after suspect stole car with 4-month-old inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have found a car that was stolen by a suspect with a 4-month-old inside at the corner of Fisk Street and Jo Johnston Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the child is safe. No information on the suspect was given.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are actively searching for a suspect who stole a 2011 Chevrolet Impala with a 4-month-old inside from the TigerMart on the 1400 block of Charlotte Avenue.

According to investigators, the car was stolen around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say the suspect is a Black male wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket. The car was last seen traveling north on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. Multiple units are searching for the car and the child.