Metro Police searching for suspect that fired shots on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the person responsible for firing shots outside a busy bar on Broadway early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway near Kid’s Rock Honky Tonk. 

Metro police said the suspect fired a gun in the air right outside the bar before fleeing. 

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not provided. 

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

