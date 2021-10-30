Metro Police searching for suspect that fired shots on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the person responsible for firing shots outside a busy bar on Broadway early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway near Kid’s Rock Honky Tonk.

Metro police said the suspect fired a gun in the air right outside the bar before fleeing.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not provided.