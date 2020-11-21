Metro Police searching for suspect in Gulch robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a boutique in the Gulch.

Police on scene tell News 2 a customer and two employees were inside the Blush Boutique when a man came into the store and demanded money from two registers.

After demanding money, the man tried to force everyone inside the boutique out the back to the parking garage. The customer then shut the door to the garage, locking the man outside.

The customer then pulled the fire alarm and ran outside while people outside the boutique called 911.

Police say the suspect is described as a man who stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing a long-sleeve black t-shirt with a horse graphic printed on the back. The Texas state flag was also printed inside the horse graphic.