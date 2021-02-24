Metro police searching for stepson of East Nashville man found dead

Metro police are searching for the stepson of an East Nashville man who was found dead on the side of the road on February 18. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the stepson of an East Nashville man who was found dead on the side of the road on February 18.

The body of 60-year-old James Springer was found on the side of West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road, according to Metro police. Springer had gone to a sandwich shop on East Trinity Lane but never returned home.

On Sunday, Metro police discovered Springer’s 2017 blue Nissan Rogue burned and nearly unrecognizable in an alley off Scovel Street in North Nashville.

Metro police announced they are now searching for Springer’s stepson, 42-year-old Charles Sykes. Police said Sykes is wanted for questioning and their attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows where Sykes might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.