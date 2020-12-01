Metro Police searching for serial cell phone store robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify a serial robber accused of targeting cell phone stores in the late afternoon hours across town.
According to investigators, the suspect held up five stores since September, with two of the stores being robbed at gunpoint, including:
- September 16 – T-Mobile at 321 Harding Place
- November 10 – Boost Mobile at 3734 Nolensville Pike
- November 17 – Metro by T-Mobile at 97B Wallace Road (with gun)
- November 24 – Cricket at 825 Murfreesboro Pike
- November 28 – T-Mobile at 321 Harding Place (with gun)
The suspect is described as a white male with a large build who appears to be in his 30s or early 40s. All of the robberies were committed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.