Metro police searching for North Nashville robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a man accused of placing a handgun to an employee’s head during a robbery in North Nashville on January 31.

According to police, the robbery took place at the Hightail gas station in the 6400 block of Eatons Creek Road in Joelton. The suspect fled with cash in a white sedan but wrecked when he attempted to turn left off of Eatons Creek Road onto Whites Creek Pike.

Police say he fled on foot to the Days Inn at 201 Gifford Place, where he stole a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.