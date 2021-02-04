Metro police searching for Memphis man following shootout on Murfreesboro Road

Metro police have sworn out arrest warrants for a Memphis man in connection to a shootout at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have sworn out arrest warrants for a Memphis man in connection to a shootout at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive.

The warrants charge 23-year-old Courtney L. Davis with three counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, Davis was recorded on surveillance camera getting out of a red Buick parked at a convenience market and exchanging shots with other individuals across Millwood Drive in a Taco Bell parking lot. Police later found the Buick abandoned and impounded.

During the shootout, two unrelated bystanders were hit by gunfire.

Police ask anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Detectives are still working to identify other individuals involved in the shootout.