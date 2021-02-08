Metro police searching for Mapco robbery suspect

Metro police are working to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Mapco Sunday afternoon on Gallatin Pike. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Mapco Sunday afternoon on Gallatin Pike.

According to police, the man entered the gas station around 4 p.m. and demanded 30 packages of Newport cigarettes while holding a knife and warning the clerk “don’t try anything.” The robbery took place at the Mapco located at 4126 Gallatin Pike.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s. He is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He wore a dark tan baseball cap with a logo, a faded black coat, blue jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes. Police say the suspect fled in a gold SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.