Metro police searching for man believed to have robbed 3 convenience stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman who they believe robbed at least three convenience stores in March.

Police say the gunman entered the Shell convenience store in the 500 block of Hickory Hills Lane at 1 a.m. March 17, demanding cash from the register at gunpoint. He is also suspected in two hold-ups earlier that night, one at the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike and the other at the Circle K in the 2200 block of Nolensville Pike.

According to police, the suspect appears to be in his early 20s. He stands about 6 feet tall and has a thin build. At the time of the robberies, he wore a gray hooded jacket with “Air Max” written on the back.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.