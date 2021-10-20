Metro police searching for man accused of robbing North Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store in North Nashville.

Police say 49-year-old Edward Batts is accused of robbing Star Market, located in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street, on September 18.

During the robbery, Batts walked behind the counter and claimed he had a gun. He threatened to kill the clerk if he called police. Batts fled the store with 40 cartons of cigarettes, 25 packs of Black and Mild’s and cash, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.