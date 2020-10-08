Metro Police searching for Hair World burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking to identify a man who broke into the Hair World store on the 500 block of Gallatin Avenue.

East Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who early Saturday morning burglarized Hair World at 500 Gallatin Avenue. The suspect broke out the front door glass and entered the business at 1:20 a.m. fleeing with the cash drawer.

The suspect is described as a Black male, possibly in his 50s, who at the time of the crime was wearing a plaid jacket and a MONROE baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.