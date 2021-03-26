Metro police searching for gunman who shot, injured woman outside apartment Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the gunman who shot and injured a 31-year-old woman outside her James Cayce Homes apartment on South 6th Street Tuesday night.

Police say at around 7:30 p.m. a white two-door Honda Civic hatchback with a sunroof parked in the 600 block of South 6th Street.

When the woman arrived in her car about 20 minutes later, the front seat passenger of the Honda Civic got out of the car and fired directly into the woman’s car, hitting her four times. The gunman then fled in the Honda, according to police.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and rendered aid to the woman, who was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is now in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a bald man who wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the Honda Civic and/or the Honda’s driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.