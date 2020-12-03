Metro Police searching for gunman who robbed West Nashville Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed a West Nashville Mapco Tuesday night.

Police say a man walked into the Mapco located in the 600 block of 51st Avenue N. at 8:15 p.m. and asked the clerk for two packs of cigarettes before demanding money. The man was armed with a sawed off shotgun.

The suspect is about 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

During the robbery, he wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.