NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman who robbed a Mapco on Dickerson Pike.

Police say on June 30 the suspect went into the store, located in the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike S., at around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint. He took cash from the register and then fled the scene.

The gunman appears to be in his mid-30s, is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.