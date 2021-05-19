Metro Police searching for East Nashville Popeyes burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man they say broke into the Popeyes on the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike earlier this month.

According to MNPD, the crime occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 9. The suspect reportedly had inside information regarding the restaurant and was able to access the restaurant with a key. The suspect also called someone before opening the safe, taking cash, and locking the door behind him.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a face covering.