Metro police searching for driver who fired shots at Tesla on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the driver who fired shots from an SUV toward another driver on Interstate 24 east near Spring Street.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.

The victim was reportedly driving his 2020 Tesla east on I-24 when the suspect pulled alongside him in his SUV. For reasons unknown, the SUV driver fired a handgun several times toward the Tesla. The driver of the Tesla pulled over and called police. He was not injured, but the Tesla had been hit.

The suspect SUV appears to be a gold/tan GMC Envoy.