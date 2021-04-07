Metro police searching for car after South Nashville ‘gun battle’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two suspects accused of participating in a gun battle on Nashboro Boulevard.

According to police, the incident began in the parking lot of the Village Green Apartments. Five people were sitting in a car when two men reportedly approached them and fired shots into the air. One of the men in the car fled on foot.

Police said the suspects were armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol that they used to fire shots at the man who fled the car. The suspects ran off as the victim ran down Nashboro Boulevard.

The gunmen then allegedly got into a silver Dodge Charger and drove up next to the victim and shot him three times in his lower legs. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Dodge Charger appeared to have two different shades of silver paint. Anyone with information on the car is asked to mall metro police at 615-74-CRIME.