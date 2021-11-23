Metro police searching for attempted bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an attempted bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Thompson Lane.

Police say the suspect handed the teller a note but did not collect any money before leaving on foot.

This is the second incident at this Wells Fargo in the past few months. On Sept. 22, police say a man wearing a bucket hat stole money from the same bank.

If you have any information about Tuesday’s robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.