Metro police searching for 4 men in connection to fatal shooting of 23-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro detectives are investigating the murder of 23-year-old Tykeem Franklin who was killed Thursday night inside his Pebble Creek Circle apartment.

Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying four young men who are strongly believed to have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Franklin. They were recorded by a surveillance system in the complex.

Anyone able to identify the four men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. You can also submit a tip here.

