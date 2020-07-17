Metro police searching for 4 men in connection to fatal shooting of 23-year-old

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro detectives are investigating the murder of 23-year-old Tykeem Franklin who was killed Thursday night inside his Pebble Creek Circle apartment.

Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying four young men who are strongly believed to have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Franklin. They were recorded by a surveillance system in the complex.

Anyone able to identify the four men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463You can also submit a tip here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Trending Stories