Metro police searching for 2 people believed to have information on Antioch fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to find two people who they believe have information on what led up to a fatal shooting in Antioch on January 13.

Police say a maintenance man discovered 41-year-old Inthasone Kebounnhom shot to death in his apartment at 660 Bell Road.

Officers found Kebounnhom lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area around 1 a.m. that morning.

Police are now working to locate 31-year-old Dominick Dorani and 23-year-old Ashley McGlocklin, who are believed to have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The two may be traveling in Dorani’s 2003 blue Honda Civic with Tennessee tag 3W85R2.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.