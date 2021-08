NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Nashville Dollar General store on Monday night.

According to police, the two men entered the store, located at 6009 Charlotte Pike around 8:30 p.m. They allegedly produced a handgun at checkout and demanded money. The two fled in a dark-colored sedan with cash.

Police report both suspects appeared to be in their 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.