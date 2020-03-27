1  of  31
Closings
Metro Police search for man believed to have knowledge in Bradderick Seaborn murder

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Detectives work to identify man

East Precinct detectives are working to identify a man believed to have knowledge regarding Thursday’s 1:20 a.m. fatal shooting of Bradderick Seaborn, 26, in an alley behind Citgo at 701 Dickerson Pike.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro Police are working to identify a man who allegedly has knowledge about Thursday’s 1:20 a.m. fatal shooting of 26-year-old Bradderick Seaborn.

According to reports, the shooting took place in an alley behind Citgo located in the 700 block of Dickerson Pike.

Police say Seaborn and the suspect appeared to have an altercation prior to shots being fired. Seaborn died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

