Metro Police search for home invaders who savagely beat senior in her East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 82-year-old woman struggles to physically and mentally recover after she is brutally assaulted in her own home.

It happened the night of January 10, at her home near Broadmoor and Dickerson Pike.

While police work on the case, the victim’s son urges the public to be aware, fearing that the perpetrators might do this to another vulnerable senior citizen.

Stephano Mazzella, the victim’s son says, “It hurts my heart so deeply that I wasn’t there for, to help her, to keep her safe. This is a woman who has spent her whole life helping others.”

Stephano Mazzella’s 82-year-old mother was brutally attacked in her East Nashville home around 9:30 pm. Mazzella says his mom had just returned home from dinner. She was letting her cat back in the rear entrance when she was suddenly attacked.

“Unfortunately she is missing a leg, she is an amputee, she has a prosthetic leg,” Mazzella tells News 2.

According to Mazzella, his mother is a retired doctor of 50 years and even helped people after she retired.

Mazzella says, “one of them immediately punches her in the side of the head, she went down to the ground, she was incapacitated. It knocked her over and her walker.”

Mazzella says his mother’s cell phone went sprawling across the floor. While laying there, she attempted to grab it. When she did, one of the men began savagely kicking her.

“My mom is saying I don’t have anything, I don’t have anything. And he kept saying give me your money! Give me your money.”

The bandits savagely kicked the 85 pound, 5-foot tall woman in her side and stomped on her hands.

“She curled up in the fetal position, and he is kicking her in the side and in the back. She suffered 2 fractures in her back.

“So he kicked her a few more times and my mom blacks out,” Mazzella says.

Before losing consciousness, the frail woman probably saves her own life by hitting the Life Alert button hanging around her neck.

Mazzella agrees, saying, “She said to him, I just pressed my Life Alert button, and when I press that, in a few minutes the paramedics and the police will arrive.”

According to Mazzella, his mother can speak multiple languages and does the New York Times crossword puzzle using a pen. Now she has trouble with her speech and processing information and she’s seeing both physical and speech therapists to correct her condition. He says she is afraid the bad guys will return.

“Over the course of the next 3 weeks she was in and out of the hospital 3 times,” Mazzella says. He also tells News 2 she has suffered what the family first thought was a stroke, but now believes was a seizure caused by the attack.

“She still suffers from head trauma. Her speech is significantly slurred and affected by those blows to the head,” Mazzella says.

When asked what he would say to the bad guys, Stephano Mazzella says this:

“I’d like to say, it takes a gutless soulless classless individual to do this to someone who cannot defend themselves. You not only stole her security in her own home, you hurt her badly. To stomp on an 80-year-old’s hands; there is no one lower than that. I believe karma will find these two individuals. To prey on the elderly is the lowest thing one can do.”

Police tell News 2 they are still analyzing evidence and checking surveillance video from nearby businesses around the woman’s home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Police describe the 1st suspect as a male, black, 17-20 years old, 5’11”, 150lbs and wearing all black clothing. Police describe the 2nd suspect as a male, black, 17-22 years old, 5’10”, 150lbs and wearing all black clothing.

There could be a Crime Stoppers reward for info that leads to an arrest and conviction.

