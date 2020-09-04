Metro police recover stolen car and guns

Metro police have recovered a stolen Nissan Sentra and seized three guns, one of which was stolen from an unlocked car last month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have recovered a stolen Nissan Sentra and seized three guns, one of which was stolen from an unlocked car last month.

Police located the Sentra parked outside of the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. The car had been stolen Wednesday night from an apartment complex on Ben Allen Road.

A 14-year-old male and 25-year-old Latrelle Cox were taken into custody. Police say the teen was in possession of two handguns and another was found in the back seat.

Cox is charged as a felon in possession of a gun. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. The 14-year-old is charged with two counts of unlawful gun possession.