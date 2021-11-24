1 person injured in shooting on I-24 near Old Hickory Blvd exit

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-24.
It happened near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say one person is hurt, but there is no word on their current condition.
Several lanes of the interstate were blocked as of 10 p.m. Expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.