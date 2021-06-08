Metro Police: Man wanted in deadly Gulch shooting surrenders himself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have taken a man into custody accused of fatally shooting a man outside Bar Louie on Friday night. 

According to police, 26-year-old Berwin Freeman Jr. surrendered himself at the Downtown Detention Center Tuesday. He was charged with criminal homicide for the death of 30-year-old Timothy fields.  

Investigators previously identified Freeman as being wanted in connection to the shooting. Their investigation showed Fields had stepped out of the bar for a cigarette when a brief argument ensued between him and a man, alleged to have been Freeman.  

Shortly after Fields was shot, the suspect allegedly got into a Nissan Altima and fled. 

Freeman is being held without bail.

