Police: Man in custody after cutting roommate with sword in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after Metro police said his roommate cut him with a sword.

Police were called to the 600 block of Westboro Drive just before 5 p.m. They said the male victim was cut in the arm with a sword and was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man suspected of cutting his roommate has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

