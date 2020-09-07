Police: Man in custody after cutting roommate with sword in Nashville

Crime Tracker

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after Metro police said his roommate cut him with a sword.

Police were called to the 600 block of Westboro Drive just before 5 p.m. They said the male victim was cut in the arm with a sword and was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man suspected of cutting his roommate has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories