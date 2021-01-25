Metro police: man arrested following crosswalk incident involving patrol car

Metro police have arrested a man after an officer’s patrol car made contact with him at a crosswalk.

Police on the scene told News 2 an officer’s patrol car made contact with a man who was standing in a crosswalk at the intersection of Lafayette and 2nd Avenue. The patrol car had its lights on and was on the way to a scene on the interstate.

A sergeant on the scene said the officer slowed down to approach the intersection and didn’t see the pedestrian. The patrol car made contact with the pedestrian but police said no injuries were reported.

After investigating, police said they discovered the man had outstanding warrants and took him into custody.