Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
1  of  42
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School Ezell-Harding Christian School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Special School District Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lancaster Christian Academy Lawrence County Schools Lewis County Schools Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools Williamson County Schools

Metro police looking to identify men who robbed woman at gunpoint

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify two young men they say robbed a woman outside a bar near downtown Nashville.

According to police, the robbery happened on Jan. 26 outside 3rd and Lindsley music venue/bar in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Police said the victim had just arrived in the parking lot when she was approached by two young men. They took her wallet, phone, and car, a 2013 Honda Civic.

Investigators say the victim’s Honda was recovered wrecked and unoccupied at the intersection of Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Greene Street.

The suspects were described as two young men. One wore a red and white tracksuit and had cat whiskers painted on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar