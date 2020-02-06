Metro police looking to identify men who robbed woman at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify two young men they say robbed a woman outside a bar near downtown Nashville.

According to police, the robbery happened on Jan. 26 outside 3rd and Lindsley music venue/bar in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Police said the victim had just arrived in the parking lot when she was approached by two young men. They took her wallet, phone, and car, a 2013 Honda Civic.

Investigators say the victim’s Honda was recovered wrecked and unoccupied at the intersection of Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Greene Street.

The suspects were described as two young men. One wore a red and white tracksuit and had cat whiskers painted on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.