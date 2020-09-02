Metro police looking for woman following deadly crash

Police are looking for 29-year-old Derrica Johnson following a deadly crash in March.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Derrica Johnson, who is wanted on a charge of vehicular homicide following a fatal crash on March 21.

According to police, 62-year-old Edward Wilkins Jr. was riding in the back seat of a Chevorlet Impala. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died after the Impala crossed a double yellow line on Haywood Lane and crashed into a Nissan Altima.

Police say Johnson was in the front passenger seat as 21-year-old Robert McMutuary drover her car with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. The two occupants in the Altima were not seriously hurt.

Johnson, who is last known to have lived in LaVergne, is wanted for allegedly allowing McMutuary to drive her Impala drunk.

Anyone with information on where Johnson might be is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.