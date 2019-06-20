Metro police looking for suspected serial rapist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected serial rapist.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Willie Williams Jr. They suspect Williams of victimizing seven women, several of them being escorts at motels.

Authorities have taken out warrants against Williams for aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A cash reward is available.

