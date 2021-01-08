Metro police looking for suspect who robbed 2 GameStops at gunpoint

Metro police are looking to identify a gunman suspected of robbing two GameStop stores in Nashville. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking to identify a gunman suspected of robbing two GameStop stores in Nashville.

According to police, the GameStop at 4469 Lebanon Pike was robbed Thursday at 7:30 p.m. This follows another GameStop robbery that took place on December 26 at 3133 Lebanon Pike.

In both cases, police said the suspect entered the store, shopped for electronics, and then demanded money from clerks at gunpoint while checking out.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman or has additional information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.