Metro police looking for suspect following October murder of Elmer Rea

Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are working to find a man wanted for questioning following the murder of 41-year-old Elmer Allen Rea on October 3. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are working to find a man wanted for questioning following the murder of 41-year-old Elmer Allen Rea on October 3.

Rea was shot in the rear parking lot of the InTown Suites at 665 Myatt Drive. Police said a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, believed to be a Hyundai, pulled up near Rea.

The gunman, who was initially inside the car, appeared to have a brief verbal interaction with Rea prior to getting out and shooting him. The gunman fled in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.