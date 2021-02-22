Metro police looking for porch pirate stealing packages in East Nashville

Metro police are working to identify a man believed to have stolen items from at least six different homes over the last week. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man believed to have stolen items from at least six different homes over the last week.

Home surveillance cameras have captured the suspect taking packages off porches in East Nashville.

According to police, the suspect drives a blue Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Cobalt. Police describe him as a Black man in his 50s or 60s who has been seen wearing overalls and a Titans ball cap. The man also appears to walk with a limp.

Police said the man has approached homes and taken items both at night and during the day.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.