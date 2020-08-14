Metro police looking for man who grabbed elderly woman’s wallet

Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s wallet at a Dollar General store. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s wallet at a Dollar General store.

Police say the incident happened at the Dollar General located at 2201 Clarksville Pike. They say the man snatched the wallet out of the woman’s hand. The suspect then ran from the store and punched an employee trying to stop him.

The suspect left in a red Nissan Versa. Police say he may also be linked to similar crimes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.