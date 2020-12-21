Metro police looking for driver in deadly downtown hit-and-run

Metro police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old woman.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crash investigators are still working to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman two months ago.

The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. on October 26. According to Metro police, 62-year-old Mary Brown was crossing 4th Avenue North near Church Street when she was hit by a black four-door sedan. The driver was traveling westbound and did not stop.

Brown was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died four days later.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect vehicle. They say it sustained damage to the hood and the passenger side of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (615) 862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.