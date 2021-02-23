Metro police looking for 2 cars following fatal hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two vehicles believed to have fled the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane. Police said a pedestrian was hit by several cars, one of which remained on the scene while two others fled.

Police are currently looking for a dark-colored Camaro with racing stripes and a white Ford Taurus. Both are believed to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.