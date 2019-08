NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for two men supposedly involved in a bank robbery at Regions Bank branch on Belle Forest Circle.

According to Metro, the incident took place around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say they had guns and demanded money from a bank teller. One suspect appears to have camo netting that covers his face.

The suspects reportedly fled in a gray 4-door sedar.

If you recognize the suspects please call 615-742-7463.